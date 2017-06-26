The Washington International Horse Show is pleased to announce the upgrade to all new footing for this year’s event at Verizon Center in downtown Washington, D.C., on October 24-29, 2017.

An organization that takes great pride in listening to the needs of its exhibitors, as well as continuously striving to improve and be the best, the management at WIHS looks forward to this enhancement.

“Our riders have been asking for new footing for years, but Verizon Center’s installation constraints made it virtually impossible,” said WIHS Show Manager and Interim COO David Distler. “The Footing Firm is making it happen, allowing us to meet the needs of our riders and provide new footing that is low maintenance and has less dust.” WIHS President Victoria Lowell noted, “I thank the WIHS team for identifying a proven footing company who could bring best-in-class footing to our unique venue. Thanks also go to our Board and our sponsors for making it possible to invest further in bringing the best in equestrian sport to D.C.”

The Washington International Horse Show is one of the most prestigious equestrian sport and entertainment events in North America and draws Olympians and top horses and riders from around the world. Variations of this new footing is used at top shows internationally, including the Longines Global Champions Tour Miami, and will help take competition at WIHS to the next level.Last year’s Longines FEI World Cup™ Jumping Washington winner, Olympian Lauren Hough, stated, “I’m very happy and encouraged to hear that WIHS has made the investment in new footing for 2017. It is a fantastic show with the best horses and riders, and they deserve to compete on the best footing. I look forward to returning this year to defend my title.” The footing being installed is a sand, fiber, GGT blend from the company The Footing Firm. It is a newer spin on fiber-sand technology that creates a very stable surface while also absorbing the energy from the impact of the hoof. “It gives the horses a more reassuring feel as they are going around,” said Distler. “It makes horses run faster and jump higher. I hope that the riders appreciate the efforts that we are going through, as well as the cost, and I do hope that they are going to be happy.”