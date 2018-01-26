• Small Barns and Run-ins

• Garden Sheds

• Carports

• Greenhouses

• Pergolas and Gazebos

• “She Shacks” and “Man Shacks”

• Tiny Houses and Cabins

Let us help design and build your dream “vintage shack,” using repurposed windows, doors, flooring and barn wood. Our shacks are designed to instantly fit into their surroundings, making your garden a focal point of the landscape. If you prefer, new materials can be used.

REPURPOSED MATERIALS

Vintage Windows, Doors, Siding, Flooring

Collected from near and far, our windows and doors have been salvaged from demolition sites and purchased through antique dealers.

Wood siding and beams are carefully removed from 100+ year old local barns and buildings.

Bricks, pavers and pine flooring are collected from old buildings and gardens.

NEW MATERIALS

Rough cut pine and hemlock, beautiful white and red cedar, hardwoods milled in Virginia from local sources to our specifications.

Roofing materials: metal, cedar and asphalt shingles.

Glass or polycarbonate used for greenhouses and garden sheds.

CONTACT

Contact us for a free estimate:

Pete Shanley

413-884-5022

