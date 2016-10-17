Irish-bred Two’s Company won the National Sporting Library & Museum (NSLM) Cup at the 62nd Annual Meet of the Virginia Fall Races on Saturday, October 8. While early rain made the course footing soft, it did not seem to stop the seven year-old gelding, owned by Bruton Street – US and piloted by Sean McDermott, from edging out six other horses over the long 3 1/4 mile timber course.

It was anyone’s race until the tightly packed group was well into their third and final lap of the course. McDermott took the lead with just two fences to go, and won by almost seven lengths. In second place was the 2015 NSA Timber Horse Champion, Grinding Speed; third was Puller; and fourth was Canyon Road.

With the NSLM Cup as his fourth win of the year, Two’s Company is having a successful season so far ranking first in purse winnings for 2016. Two’s Company owner Bruton Street – US, trainer Jack Fisher, and jockey Sean McDermott are all ranked among the very top owners, trainers, and jockeys in timber racing.

The NSLM Cup, held since 1955, is run in memory of Fall Races co-founder, Mr. George L. Ohrstrom, Sr., and long-time race supporter, George L. Ohrstrom, Jr. The NSLM Cup perpetual trophy, a 1920 sterling silver Warwick-style vase, and the 2016 Winner’s “Keeper” trophy bowl, were donated by Juliana May.

The Virginia Fall Races feature the Theodora A. Randolph Field Hunter Championship in the morning, and nine races over the rolling turf course in the afternoon. Funds raised from the event benefit Inova Loudoun Hospital.