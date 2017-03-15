Now is the time to plan those trail riding trips right here at home in Virginia. The television show, Best of America by Horseback has blessed me with guiding trail riders on incredible journeys such as my Atlantic to Pacific 3,300 mile ride, the 2,000 mile Old Mexico to Canada ride, the Yukon, Alaska, Hawaii, every state in the continental United States, the countries of Belize, Mexico, Honduras and the Caribbean. We have ridden to Mount Rushmore, President Reagan’s Ranch, old Tombstone, and more, but my favorite places to ride are right here in Virginia.

I want to share some of those Virginia places to ride and share some upcoming rides with the television show as well.

Places to ride in Virginia:

Virginia Parks: There are no state parks better than Virginia State Parks. Over the last several years, they have specifically added horse facilities and improved trails. We were impressed enough to produce several shows on these facilities for you to preview in your trail riding plans. Locations around the state make it a short drive to enjoy more time in the saddle. Almost all have incredibly easy access and large parking. Cabins are reasonable or full hook-ups are there. Parks we have showcased are Douthat State Park in Millboro, New River State Park in Max Meadows, James River State Park in Gladstone, Grayson Highlands in Mouth of New Wilson, Fairy Stone State Park in Stuart and most recently Lake Anna State Park in Spotsylvania.

Fort Valley Ranch (Fort Valley, VA): This is a well-run campground that has trails of every level. Moreover, they have many events each month that add to the enjoyment of riding the mountains of Virginia. I have ridden there, love the people and can recommend them. Visit the website of Fort Valley to learn more www.fortvalleyranch.com.

Lake Anna State Park (Spotsylvania, VA): Lake Anna is a surprisingly great place to ride even though it is (at this time) limited to day trips. Trails are well maintained, plenty of large parking areas, clean rest rooms and showers, and great views of the Lake itself. The park encompasses Spotsylvania, Orange and Louisa counties, and it is easy to get to and worth being on your places to ride list.

Graves Mountain Lodge (Syria, VA): This is area in central Virginia is where I was an horseback outfitter for many years. We would ride into the mountains, tent camp in the wilderness (soft cushions and warm sleeping bags), campfire cooking and unlimited trails. I rode many of the trails into the Shenandoah National Park from Graves Mountain where you can still park your rig at the base of the mountains and ride trails in every direction.

Cattle Drives: Why go west? Here at our farm in Culpeper, Virginia, we have regular cattle drives where any rider of any level can quickly and easily learn to work cattle. The greatest concern is the question, “will my horse do this?” The constant answer is, “Wow, my horse loves this!” We teach you everything – to real cattle driving and working your horse, plus you can join the Friday night team penning event at no charge. Other than a charge for the basic ride, we supply all indoor, sit-down down home country meals, free stalls, free hook-ups and a lifetime of memories.

Upcoming locations outside of Virginia for Best of America by Horseback will be in Gettysburg, PA, a cruise to Alaska with riding in the Yukon, a trip to the southern part of Ohio to ride a great equine campground in the middle of a National Forest. In the works for the fall is a ride in South Carolina in October and Louisiana in October as well. Canada is in for mid-September and Wyoming is in August. Soon we will be announcing a series of rides from Oklahoma to North Carolina where folks can join for the entire ride or any part. You may know of this route of the Native American historic “Trail of Tears”. There is so much more to come for places to ride. Join these rides or enjoy the ones we have previewed for you on the television show (visit our website to see them for no charge! www.bestofamericabyhorseback.com). If you want to join a cattle drive or any future show, simply call our office for more information. Call 540-829-9555 for details or to sign-up. As always, you can contact me directly at any time on my private Email, tseay10@aol.com.

Upcoming Rides with Tom Seay and Best of America by Horseback:

April 19-23: Gettysburg National Battlefield in Gettysburg, PA

May 12-14: Gathering at the Farm “Plow Days” in Culpeper, VA

May 27: John Wayne Birthday Celebration in Winterset, IA

June 23-30: Cruise to Alaska

September 11-17 Horse Country Campground in Forester Falls, Ontario

September 22-24: Elkins Creek Horse Camp & Tack Shop in Pedro, OH

Learn more about Best of America by Horseback, see our upcoming rides and events and watch our past episodes for free: www.bestofamericabyhorseback.com

Follow Best of America by Horseback on Facebook & YouTube: Best of America by Horseback

Join Tom Seay on his farm, Andora Farm for Cattle Drives:

March 24-26 • April 7-9 • April 14-16 • May 5-7 • June 9-11 • July 7-9

Follow Andora Farm on Facebook: Andora Farm

