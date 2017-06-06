Written by Mary Beth Jackson for our May/June 2017 Issue

There’s that moment after you come off your horse where you assess the damage to yourself. This time, I fell forward onto my knees, holding my head, still wearing my helmet. My nose dripped blood onto my breeches, and tears filled my eyes. My head hurt terribly, front and back. My helmet was cracked at the back.

My 15-year-old paint horse had bucked me, in the arena, at a simple trot. To be sure, we’ve had our differences in the 13 years we’ve been partners, but I’ve never been bucked until this spring. Why is a story for another time, but my point is this: I would never have expected my equine partner to hit the “eject” button on me.

I remounted, rode for another few uneventful minutes, and then untacked. I didn’t lose consciousness, so I drove home. I slept most of the next couple days, feeling like I was in slow motion. I experienced frequent headaches, and it hurt my eyes to look at screens. I liked the dark. My nose bled off and on, and my neck was sore. Sometimes I would be talking and just draw a blank. I wondered if I should have gone to the emergency room.

I’m sharing my story, because according to Dr. Stephanie Bajo, this is a typical rider experience with concussion – down to my mistakes. The University of Virginia neuropsychologist is an assistant professor in the Department of Psychiatry and Neurobehavioral Sciences. She also evaluates patients at UVA’s Acute Concussion Evaluation Clinic in Charlottesville. She is a former show jumper with a passion for educating people – especially fellow equestrians – about mild traumatic brain injuries.

“Concussion is the most mild type of traumatic brain injury,” Bajo says.

Traumatic brain injuries can range from concussion to heavy bleeding or tissue damage in the brain.

Concussions are not diagnosed by scans, but by symptoms. Typical symptoms include dizziness, disorientation, vomiting, mental slowing, headache, nausea and vision disturbances. Doctors may order scans if they suspect a more severe injury.

Bajo says you don’t always have to rush to the emergency room.

“It’s always good to let your primary care doctor know you hit your head and are having symptoms,” Bajo says. He or she can consult with you about whether further care is necessary and how to recover.

But if there is outward bleeding, or if symptoms continue to worsen, especially if they worsen rapidly, it’s time to head to the ER, she says. Other signs you may need the ER include consistent vomiting, weakness in any part of the body, impaired motor skills, decreased comprehension and personality changes.

The good news, says Bajo, is that the majority of people with concussions will recover. How quickly depends on age and health. A healthy college-age person can expect to recover in seven to 10 days; adolescents between three and 30 days; and adults within two weeks or even longer.

“While concussion is a mild form of brain injury, for the vast majority, we expect a full recovery from concussion,” Bajo says. Symptoms that persist beyond typical recovery time warrant further evaluation, such as what she does at the Acute Concussion Evaluation Clinic.

“I try to combine all aspects of a person’s history… to understand how their brain is working,” she says.

One of the mistakes I made was getting back on my horse after I was bucked. Equestrians are taught to remount so we restore confidence in ourselves and in our animals. Possible head injury is where an exception needs to be made, Bajo says.

“If you hit your head, don’t get back on the horse,” she says. “It’s important to get rid of some of that mentality.”

She adds, “You’re putting yourself at risk of falling again and getting another injury.”

First, to ride safely, equestrians need all the functions that concussions symptoms hamper. Second, another injury lengthens recovery.

Bajo says riders should follow the Zurich Return to Play protocol, which allows for a gradual return to full physical and cognitive activities after a rest period. The tiredness that comes with a concussion is a signal that the brain is recovering, she says.

It’s also important to not allow an unnecessarily extended rest, which can bring new difficulties. People with previous anxiety and depression are more at risk of those things following the experience.

“What we don’t want to see is someone being very scared and not moving forward with that gradual resumption of activities,” she says.

That’s especially true for equestrians, whose daily and social activities revolve around their horses. It’s a matter of culture and community.

“It’s not a hobby, it’s part of people’s lives,” she says.

Of course, it would be better to avoid injury entirely, or minimize potential for injury. Dr. Bajo says the incidence rate of concussion in equestrian activities is 9-15% of injuries reported. In other words, she says, “It (concussion) compromises 9-15% of all horseback riding injuries.”

But that’s just what researchers can confirm. Bajo believes concussions are widely underreported. Equestrian activities are less regulated, with fewer sanctioned activities. Falls and injuries occur mostly during schooling, not sanctioned events, she says.

Furthermore, equestrian activities carry a substantial risk.

“Equestrian activities have higher rates of more severe brain injuries and total body injuries than other activities” like rugby, skiing, and car racing, she says. The risk comes from the distance of the rider above the ground and the speed of movement.

You’d think that equestrians of all disciplines would be faithful helmet wearers, but Bajo says research indicates consistency in helmet wear is low, and decreases with riding experience.

“It’s shocking,” she says.

Good riders on good horses can still get hurt, she says. You need a helmet “no matter how much you trust your animal.”

“We can’t predict their behavior although we can trust some horses more than others,” she says. “Anything can occur with the most sane, bombproof animal.”

And when it does, she says, “Using a helmet can reduce risk of brain injury by 50 percent.”

“Using a helmet does not prevent concussion,” she says. “It prevents skull fracture. If you hit your head with a helmet on, that does not mean you have not sustained a concussion.”

It’s a matter of physics.

“When a rider falls and hits their head on the ground, the brain accelerates forward and hits the front of the skull,” she says. “It often doesn’t cause a visible injury.”

She adds, “You’re stopped, but your brain keeps moving within the skull.”

People are often surprised to learn you can get a concussion without hitting your head. This can happen when your horses approaches the fence for a jump, refuses, and the rider is thrust forward. The brain continues to move. Even a torso hit can result in a concussion.

These things can also result in what’s called a “coupcontracoup” injury, where the brain hits the front and back of the skull. In my case, this could explain why the front of my head hurt so badly when the impact caused a crack to the back of my helmet. I was likely thrown forward before landing on the back of my head.

Bearing all this in mind, Bajo says it’s just good policy to wear a helmet whenever you’re with a horse.

“I recommend people wear helmets mounted or unmounted, whenever you interact with the animal,” she says. “While the risk may be decreased, you are still at risk when dealing with the animal.”

It’s advice I’ll be heeding.

