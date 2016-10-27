Trail riders will have a rare opportunity to ride in the beautiful Keswick area at a trail ride on Sunday, November 20, 2016. The ride, sponsored by the Virginia Horse Council, the Virginia Quarter Horse Association and the Keswick Hunt Club, will be on private Keswick hunt fixtures not normally open to the public. The trails cover lands rich in Civil War history and over which historic legends such as Lee, Jackson, Ewell, A.P. Hill, and Longstreet rode, as well as James Madison, James Taylor, and Zachary Taylor.

This year’s historic trail ride will last about 4 hours and will cover about 10 to 12 miles of marked trails. Horses should be shod or wear boots as some trails are rocky. In addition, the length of the ride and rolling terrain require that horses be fit. A BBQ lunch will be served tailgate style following the ride.

Registration for the ride is due November 14. For further information, email Cathette@aol.com or call 804-370-8631. Information is also available at www.virginiahorsecouncil.org

