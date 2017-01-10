Support Roanoke Valley Horse Rescue

The Roanoke Valley Horse Rescue Inc. is an approved non-profit 501(c)(3) organization focused on the prevention of equine abuse. Our paddocks are open to abused, neglected, starved, and slaughter bound horses. Roanoke Valley Horse Rescue Inc. provides educational opportunities to the general public on horsemanship, horse care and safety. Roanoke Valley Horse Rescue Inc. provides to Animal Control offices assistance with the seizure of any and all equines.

We are in great need of funding to care for those that come to our facility each year. Monthly horse sponsors of $125 each.

Our photo is of Shotgun he is just one of over 250 horses that we have cared for in the past 12 years. Shotgun, a small amazing 8 month colt starving at the hands of his past owner, when they left him lying in a paddock to die.