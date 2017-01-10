Events

3rd Annual Save A Horse, Taste Some Bourbon April 8, 2017

Join us to celebrate and give back to rescued horses!

April 8, 2017 | 7:30 – 10:30 pm

Kazim Shrine Ballroom, 628 West Campbell Avenue Roanoke, VA

$17 in advance, $22 at door

Featured Entertainment The YES Movement. Bourbon Tasting and Hors D”oeuvres included ~ Beer and Wine Cash Bar

Order Tickets

Billboard Contest – Win a $250 Gift Card from Kroger

Look for our Billboard in the Roanoke Area!

Enter to Win A $250 Kroger Gift Card

You can win just by entering our Billboard Contest January 9th through February 2nd.

Click here for more information

Ways to Donate

Donate Thru GoFundMe

Support Roanoke Valley Horse Rescue

The Roanoke Valley Horse Rescue Inc. is an approved non-profit 501(c)(3) organization focused on the prevention of equine abuse. Our paddocks are open to abused, neglected, starved, and slaughter bound horses. Roanoke Valley Horse Rescue Inc. provides educational opportunities to the general public on horsemanship, horse care and safety. Roanoke Valley Horse Rescue Inc. provides to Animal Control offices assistance with the seizure of any and all equines.

We are in great need of funding to care for those that come to our facility each year.  Monthly horse sponsors of $125 each.

Our photo is of Shotgun he is just one of over 250 horses that we have cared for in the past 12 years.  Shotgun, a small amazing 8 month colt starving at the hands of his past owner, when they left him lying in a paddock to die.

Giving Assistant shoppers are using their cash back to make a difference for Roanoke Valley Horse Rescue Inc.

SHOP

EARN

CHANGE THE WORLD

Giving Assist Shoppers are using their cash back to make a difference for Roanoke Valley Horse Rescue, Inc.

Find out more

MORE WAYS TO DONATE

Visit our website today for more ways to donate. Roanoke Valley Horse Rescue is an approved 501c3. All Donations are tax deductible.

Find out More

Visit us on Facebook

Tiffany is available for placement. Visit our website for more information about her, or on how to donate to help horses like her.

Visit our Website

View our website for information on how to help individual horses by becoming a sponsor. For as little as $25 a month, your pledge will feed one of our horses grain for a month.

Contact Us

Roanoke Valley Horse Rescue, Inc.

PO Box 13, Hardy, VA 24101

540-721-1910

www.RVHR.com