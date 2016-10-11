A Junior Horsemanship Challenge competition will be hosted by The Madeira School on November 5, 2016. It is a multi-phase team competition sponsored by the American National Riding Commission (ANRC) based on ANRC’s National Intercollegiate Equitation Championship, now in its 40th year.

Teams of two or three students in grades 6 through 12 will compete in four events: a Program Ride; a Medal Course; a Derby Course; and a Written Test, which is based on forward riding theory and stable management. Riders will bring their own mounts, or ride one provided by their school or organization. Teams will compete in one of two categories: the American Conference (composed of private school students) or the National Conference (students who represent a barn or other organization).

Madeira will have classes for high school students in the Novice Division (jumps at 2’3” – 2’6”) and the Open Division (jumps at 2’9” – 3’). Schooling will be allowed in the indoor ring before the program rides and in the outdoor ring before the jumping classes. Both the Medal class and the Derby class will be held in a large outdoor ring.

The Madeira School is located at 8328 Georgetown Pike, McLean Virginia 22012. The day will start with a welcoming Continental breakfast from 8:00 – 9:00 a.m. for riders, coaches, and parents. There will be a coaches’ meeting at 8:00 a.m. to explain the rules and answer questions – an important aspect since this is a new type of competition for many. Schooling will be available in each venue before classes start, and team coaches will oversee each schooling session for their riders. The first Program Ride will begin at 9:30 a.m., and the two jumping classes will run concurrently starting at 1:15 p.m.

The judge for the day will be Ms. Susan Deal of Grovespring Farm, Culpeper Virginia. For more details about the show, contact Ian McCartney, Show Manager and Director of Equestrian Programs at Madeira at imccartney@madeira.org. If you would like to know more about ANRC, the Junior Horsemanship Challenge, future competitions, and how to host a competition, log onto .

