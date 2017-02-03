Julien Beaugnon of CAVALIA will be holding an In Hand and Liberty Clinic at American Academy of Equestrian Sciences (AAES) in Leesburg VA. This will be a chance for you and your horse to learn how to train for and accomplish the behaviors you see done in their shows. Julien will work with you and your horse in a 2 day clinic so you can learn how to work in respect and balance with your horse. Call AAES today to sign up for this amazing clinic opportunity. Audit participation without a horse is also available.

Dates: Feb. 18 – 19, 2017

More information: American Academy of Equestrian Sciences, Leesburg, VA, 703 779-8082 or 703 608-6893, lazysam@cox.net, www.aaesva.com

Visit Julien’s website at http://jbeaugnon.wixsite.com/julienbeaugnon for more information about his clinics

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

More

Tumblr

Pinterest



LinkedIn

Google



