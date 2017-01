Our Jan/Feb issue is our 25th Year Anniversary Issue!

In This Issue……..

Page 8 – DIRON CLEMENTS – MAKING A LIVING DOING WHAT HE LOVES

Page 12 – THE BENEFITS OF BAREBACK RIDING

Page 14 – BAREBACK PAD GUIDE

Page 18 – 2016 YEARBOOK

Page 22 – FOXHUNTING IN VIRGINIA

Page 30 – WHEN YOUR HORSE HAS THE SNIFFLES

Page 32 – SORT OUT YOUR CANTER PROBLEMS

Page 34 – 2017 CALENDAR OF EVENTS

