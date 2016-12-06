For anyone who still dreams of ponies and horses for Christmas, Stickin’ To Your Guns English and Western Training Facility in Spotsylvania, VA is hosting mini day horse camps during the holiday season.

The camps are from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 17-18, Dec. 20-22 and Dec. 28-29. They will cover horse care basics such as parts of the horse, grooming, tack, feeding, stall cleaning, illness and wound dressing. Camp lessons can also be tailored for more advanced riders.

Days will be divided into practical lesson and riding segments, and include trail and bareback riding. Participants will have plenty of time in the saddle.

Camp is $150 (or $50 per day), and participants can choose to come one or more days. Children and adults will have their own camps, but Fetter says the camps will have a mix of experience levels within each age group. Fetter says many of her students are women over the age of 40. She started a riding club that has more than 100 members who are over 30.

Her youngest student is five, and her oldest is 71. The barn will be decorated for the holidays and participants will have a chance to dress up the horses as well. The festivity will extend to the meal break, too.

A Christmas morning trail ride is also a possibility at Stickin’ To Your Guns for those who are interested.

For more information, or to sign up, call Amanda Fetter at (540) 419-9481 or email her at bornswimer@aol.com.

