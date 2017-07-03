Stop by Allure Art Center, White Stone, VA this coming Saturday, July 8, 2017… a group of ten Virginia equine artists are having an opening reception for our show entitled “For the Love of Equine”. It’s a daytime event, 9am-4pm, and they will be sketching and painting outside, possibly from live Peruvian Paso horses, weather permitting. Some artists will also be painting landscapes and doing “how to draw horses” demos. So please come by if you have a chance! Allure Art Center is a new enterprise in a lovely renovated old home on the left side of Route 3 in White Stone just as you come into town (from the Kilmarnock direction). The show runs through August 13. For further info, please visit www.allureartcenter.com .

