Our specialties include:

Portable Storage Sheds

Gazebos

Playsets

Horse Barns

Garages

Custom Buildings to Suit

Amish Quality Craftsmanship

With four offices in central and northern Virginia, with the headquarters in Barboursville, Virginia, Capitol Sheds, Inc. brings the best old world Amish workmanship directly to you. Here you will find the best looking, highest quality buildings you have ever seen, made according to Amish tradition.

Our dedicated sales team will help you design the right building for your needs, and our skilled drivers will ensure that your building is correctly installed for many years of hassle free service. At CapitolSheds.com you can have a quality structure that will enhance the value of your property. Call us or visit us today and we help you get the building you need!