Special! No Down Payment
Up to 12 Months No Interest!
Our specialties include:
- Portable Storage Sheds
- Gazebos
- Playsets
- Horse Barns
- Garages
- Custom Buildings to Suit
- Amish Quality Craftsmanship
With four offices in central and northern Virginia, with the headquarters in Barboursville, Virginia, Capitol Sheds, Inc. brings the best old world Amish workmanship directly to you. Here you will find the best looking, highest quality buildings you have ever seen, made according to Amish tradition.
Our dedicated sales team will help you design the right building for your needs, and our skilled drivers will ensure that your building is correctly installed for many years of hassle free service. At CapitolSheds.com you can have a quality structure that will enhance the value of your property. Call us or visit us today and we help you get the building you need!
4 LOCATIONS IN VIRGINIA TO SERVE YOU
8813 Jefferson Davis Highway
Fredericksburg, VA 22407
540.318.1997
Fax: 540.891.8155
Office Manager: Faye Franklin
Hours:
Monday thru Friday 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Sunday, 11:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Closed Saturdays, Other times by appointment.
Capitol Sheds Ruckersville
49 Lake Saponi Drive
Barboursville, VA 22923
888.966.8950
Fax: 434.964.0074
Office Manager: Matt Dillon
Hours:
Monday thru Thursday 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Friday 9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
Sunday, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Closed Saturdays, Other times by appointment.
5280 Lee Highway
Warrenton, VA 20187
540-317-1839
Fax: 540-341-8429
Office Manager: Kristi Radan
Hours:
Monday thru Thursday 9:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.
Friday, 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Sunday, 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
Closed Saturdays, Other times by appointment.
Capitol Sheds Woodbridge
15009 Jefferson Davis Highway
Woodbridge, VA 22192
703-972-5053
Fax: 703-520-1581
Office Manager: Bob Williams
Hours:
Monday, Wednesday thru Friday 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Sunday, 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Closed Saturdays and Tuesdays, Other times by appointment.
Buildings for Every Season Since 1998
Why more people choose Capitol Sheds over any other storage shed company in Virginia:
- The best customer service
- 10 Year Warrenty on storage sheds
- Free delivery and setup in most cases
- Largest inventory anywhere for fast delivery
- State-of-the-art moisture resistant flooring
- Build in the USA