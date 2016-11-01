When you need a quality shelter for your horses, you can count on Capitol Sheds for the right building for your horses needs.

Special! No Down Payment

Up to 12 Months No Interest!

Whether you need single row run-in sheds or stall barns, double wide horse barns with center walkways, hay feeders, or other custom structures, we can provide you with the quality and competitively built structure that you need.
Capitol Sheds is a portable and permanent building dealer that designs affordable custom Amish built buildings. Since inception, we have sought to provide our customers the highest quality, long lasting structures.

Our specialties include:

  • Portable Storage Sheds
  • Gazebos
  • Playsets
  • Horse Barns
  • Garages
  • Custom Buildings to Suit
  • Amish Quality Craftsmanship

With four offices in central and northern Virginia, with the headquarters in Barboursville, Virginia, Capitol Sheds, Inc. brings the best old world Amish workmanship directly to you. Here you will find the best looking, highest quality buildings you have ever seen, made according to Amish tradition.

Our dedicated sales team will help you design the right building for your needs, and our skilled drivers will ensure that your building is correctly installed for many years of hassle free service. At CapitolSheds.com you can have a quality structure that will enhance the value of your property. Call us or visit us today and we help you get the building you need!

4 LOCATIONS IN VIRGINIA TO SERVE YOU

Capitol Sheds Fredericksburg
8813 Jefferson Davis Highway
Fredericksburg, VA 22407
540.318.1997
Fax: 540.891.8155

Office Manager: Faye Franklin

Hours:
Monday thru Friday 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Sunday, 11:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Closed Saturdays, Other times by appointment.

Capitol Sheds Ruckersville
49 Lake Saponi Drive
Barboursville, VA 22923
888.966.8950
Fax: 434.964.0074

Office Manager: Matt Dillon

Hours:
Monday thru Thursday 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Friday 9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
Sunday, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Closed Saturdays, Other times by appointment.

Capitol Sheds Warrenton
5280 Lee Highway
Warrenton, VA 20187
540-317-1839
Fax: 540-341-8429

Office Manager: Kristi Radan

Hours:
Monday thru Thursday 9:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.
Friday, 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Sunday, 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
Closed Saturdays, Other times by appointment.

Capitol Sheds Woodbridge
15009 Jefferson Davis Highway
Woodbridge, VA 22192
703-972-5053
Fax: 703-520-1581

Office Manager: Bob Williams

Hours:
Monday, Wednesday thru Friday 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Sunday, 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Closed Saturdays and Tuesdays, Other times by appointment.

Buildings for Every Season Since 1998

Why more people choose Capitol Sheds over any other storage shed company in Virginia:

  • The best customer service
  • 10 Year Warrenty on storage sheds
  • Free delivery and setup in most cases
  • Largest inventory anywhere for fast delivery
  • State-of-the-art moisture resistant flooring
  • Build in the USA

Go to our Website for more information

www.CapitolSheds.com

888-828-9743