We are looking forward to another wonderful Judged Pleasure Ride on Sunday, September 24th. This ride will be held in the historical Manassas National Battlefield Park and cover 8 to 10 miles of gently rolling terrain. The trails are a mix of gravel and dirt roads/paths and open fields. Water is available onsite or you may also choose to bring your own. A portable restroom will be available. Ride times will be pre-assigned with first riders scheduled to head out about 9:15 AM. You will be notified of your ride time by email (or phone if no email) about 3 days prior to the event. On the day of the ride, Check-In will open at 8:00 AM. Upon your arrival, it is critical that you check in to receive your rider packet. Please plan accordingly to arrive, check in, and be tacked up and ready to go by your assigned start time.

Safety for our riders, spectators, and volunteers is paramount. Approved hard hats are recommended for all riders. All junior riders 17 and under must wear an approved hard hat and be accompanied by an adult. Horses known to kick should be identified with red tail ribbons and green horses with green ones. Please leave your dog(s) at home for the safety of your dog(s) as well as event participants.

Due to liability, BES does not allow non-registered friends/riders to ride along, participate at obstacles, or park their trailer at the event site. In addition, bareback riding (obstacles may require dropping/picking up your stirrups) and “ponying” horses (in training or otherwise) are not allowed during this event.

Treatment of Judges, Ground Volunteers and/or Your Horse

Any act of disrespect or unsportsmanlike conduct, whether verbal or physical, toward judges, event volunteers or your horse will result in loss of points on the particular obstacle and may be grounds for immediate disqualification. If disqualification occurs, the rider shall forfeit all entry fees and prizes and must immediately leave the premises.

Registration/Cost

All riders must pre-register. Entries must be received no later than Monday, September 18th. Any entry received after this date is on a space available basis and subject to a $15 late registration fee. Entry fees are non-refundable unless the ride is cancelled. If you are planning to ride in a group, please submit all applications in one envelope. Groups of 5 or more are generally placed in the later time slots.

Coffee, doughnuts, one lunch, and refreshments are included in your entry fee.

BES Members – $40 Non BES Members – $45 All Juniors (17 & under) Members and Non-Members – $20 Additional Lunches – $6 (your rider fee only includes your lunch)Your registration must be complete including application, liability waiver, Coggins, any applicable breed papers, and full payment before you will be assigned a ride time.The Registration Form and Liability Waiver are attached and are also available on the BES website (www.battlefieldequestriansociety.org).

Judging and Ribbons/Awards

The course will consist of natural and man-made obstacles. Horse and rider will be judged on ability to negotiate these obstacles safely as well as on trail manners and general horsemanship. Riders will have one minute to complete the obstacle unless otherwise directed. Decisions of the onsite judges are final.

All scores will be tabulated after the event and will be emailed to participants and posted on the BES website. Ribbons and awards will be mailed within 3 weeks of the event date. Up to six ribbons will be awarded in each category. Grand Champion and Reserve Champion ribbons and awards ($100 for the Grand Champion and $50 for the Reserve Champion) will be awarded to the high point winners.

Breed awards will be given for breeds having at least 6 participants. Breed registration papers are required. Breeds with less than 6 entries will be placed in the “other registered” division. Horses without breed registration papers will be placed in the grade category.

Age categories will be determined based on the number of riders.

Novice Horse and Novice Rider divisions are open to horses or riders that have competed in 3 or less judged pleasure rides prior to this ride.

Directions

From I-66, take Exit 47 onto Route 234 North. Turn right at the third light onto Route 29 North (Stone House is on the corner). Travel less than a mile and look for signs on the right. Ride base is located between the Stone House and the Stone Bridge on Route 29.

Inclement Weather Policy

The event will be held rain or shine, but may be cancelled if weather or trail conditions are considered to be hazardous. If the event is cancelled, you will be notified by email (by phone if no email available) by 8:00 PM the evening prior to the ride. If field conditions prevent parking in the Park, an alternative parking site may be used. Again, any parking changes will be communicated by email (phone if no email) by 8:00 PM the night prior to the ride.

Extras!!!

BES clothing and merchandise

Photos of this event may be taken and available online after the ride

Additional “extras” may be added for the event

Contact Information

For more information or if you have any questions, please contact:

Dewey Brown: 540-272-6368, BESRideSecretary@hotmail.com or gohrsecrzy@aol.com

BES Website: www.battlefieldequestriansociety.org

We look forward to you joining us for a great experience for you and your horse that benefits the equestrian trails at Manassas National Battlefield Park. BES thanks you for your support.

If you would like to volunteer to help with the ride, just let Dewey know. Volunteers are critical to the success of our organization and rides. Thanks to all volunteers!!

BES also acknowledges over 10 years of gravel donations from Luck Stone in support of trail maintenance on the hiking and bridle trails of the Manassas National Battlefield Park.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

More

Tumblr

Pinterest



LinkedIn

Google



