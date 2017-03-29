From the Estate of A.N. Johnston III (J. Robert Yeaman III, Executor): Nicholls Auction Marketing Group has been contracted to market and sell the historic Linden House Plantation on 204 +/- acres in Essex County, VA at public auction. This property has been long been utilized as a bed and breakfast, but would also make a wonderful primary residence or retreat center……ideal for horses!!

From the Estate of A.N. Johnston III: Historic Linden House Plantation on 204 +/- acres featuring fully furnished manor house, carriage house, commercial kitchen/dining hall, pond, barns and more!! Auction will be conducted on site at the property

Historic Linden House Plantation on 204 +/- acres located on Tidewater Trail (Rt. 17) in Essex County, VA. All three of these buildings will be sold with all furnishings….ready to work, live or both!!

Manor House (circa 1825)

Federal Style house containing a gross floor area of 5,054 +/- sf. on 4 levels

Entering the English basement level there is a long hall with pine flooring, a large dining room w/fireplace. The kitchen has tile flooring, stainless steel 3-well sink, a small bar sink, a gas commercial range, fireplace, wood base cabinets and wood/glass wall cabinetry and dishwasher. The basement also has a utility room which includes washer and dryer hook-up as well as a bathroom.

On the main level is the entry hall, off which is a large parlor w/fireplace, plaster walls and dentil crown molding. To the rear of the main floor is another parlor w/pine flooring, built-in bookcases and dentil trim. At the end of the hall is a sunroom.

On the second level there is pine flooring, 2 bedrooms both with fireplaces and private bathrooms.

On the third level there is pine flooring, 2 bedrooms and 2 private bathrooms

There are 2 porches. The front covered porch is raised and measures 9′ x 10′. The covered side porch measures 12′ x 12′

Carriage House

This brick 2 story structure was constructed in 1992, and has a gable roof, solid masonry foundation, framed dormers and covered front porch w/brick floor (794 +/- sf. footprint and 1,282 +/- total sf).

Access to the upper level is via the outdoor stairs leading to a raised wood deck (4′ x 19′).

The main level features a large living room/bedroom w/fireplace, ceramic tile flooring and bathroom w/Jacuzzi tub, tile flooring, vanity, toilet and corner shower.

The upper level has pine flooring and includes 2 guestrooms each with connecting bath (tile flooring, corner shower, toilet and sink).

Reception/Banquet Building

This brick structure was constructed in 1999 (2,000 +/- sf. footprint and 2,960 +/- sf gross floor area)

10′ x 40′ covered front porch, dormers across the front and frame she dormer across the rear

The main level is designed for banquet and reception. It has 3 front entry doors, a large central banquet/dining area w/composition floor covering, drywall walls and ceilings and chair rail. The left wing includes women and men’s restrooms. The right wing is a complete commercial-grade kitchen w/stainless steel 3-well sink, washer and dryer hook-up and kitchen cabinetry. To the rear of the dining area is brick floored covered enclosed porch.

The second level is accessed from rear stairs leading to a deck, and it includes a living area featuring a large living room/kitchen combination, a bedroom and a full bathroom.

There are storage areas above each wing.

Other

The land features approx. 25 +/- acres open, 159 +/- acres of woodland, 19 +/- acres of wet land and 1 +/- acre pond

There are 2 barns, a gazebo and a trellis

The property features rail fencing, gravel drive, brick walks and patios, exterior lighting and mature landscaping

All buildings are serviced by well and septic

All buildings serviced by central AC and heat

Tax Map: 19-57; DB 14/42; Zoned: A-1

Only $250,000 Starting Bid!!

Need Financing for this property?? Please contact Kelly Strauss for financing information (540-226-1279)

Although not required, if you have been working with a Realtor, please have them click here and complete their broker participation form. In order for the Realtor to be compensated, broker forms must be completed and submitted no later than 5 pm on 4/27/17, and all terms adhered to.

Property Tours: Monday, April 17 @ 1:00pm SHARP and Monday, April 24 @ 1:00pm SHARP. Please contact Kelly Strauss for more information or a private preview of the property (540-226-1279).

– See more at: http://www.nichollsauction.com/auctions/detail/linden-house-plantation-on-204-acres-in-essex-county-va#sthash.G7ILXZJs.dpuf

Bid Online!

Want to participate in our auction but can’t attend? Bid online or download our app to bid and receive notifications about all of our auctions!

Just Want to Listen to the Auction Live?? At the auction start time, please dial 540-613-1044 (there could be a period of silence before you begin hearing terms and conditions)

– See more at: http://www.nichollsauction.com/auctions/detail/linden-house-plantation-on-204-acres-in-essex-county-va#sthash.G7ILXZJs.dpuf

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

More

Tumblr

Pinterest



LinkedIn

Google



