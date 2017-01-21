To Settle the Estate of Gail G. Auer: Nicholls Auction Marketing Group has been contracted by the executors to market and sell this lovely farmette at public auction.  This peaceful property, only 2 miles from Rt. 29 and 16 miles from Charlottesville, is ideal for animal enthusiasts and hobby farmers!!  Take advantage of this wonderful opportunity and Bid Your Price!!

  • 4 BR/3.5 BA (3 full & 2 half bathrooms) 2,600 +/- sf home on 5.9 +/- acres
  • Eat-in kitchen (all appliances convey); dining room; family room w/fireplace; living room w/fireplace; partially finished walk-out basement w/utility room (washer/dryer convey)
  • Attached 480 +/- sf garage
  • Wrap around front porch w/composite decking
  • Drilled well & conventional septic system; dual zone heat pump–central AC
  • 30′ x 40′ barn w/electricity & water (separate meter); (2) 10′ x 14′ storage buildings/work shops (one has power & AC)
  • Approx. 2.5 acres fenced w/automatic watering system
  • This home is in need of a little TLC and updating, but is filled with potential for enthusiasts of all kinds.  Conveniently located only 2 miles from Rt. 29, 8 miles from Madison, and 16 miles from Charlottesville, VA!!
  • Tax Map:  62-5A; DB:  190/378; Zoned:  A; Home built in 1985 and is vinyl sided w/brick foundation
  • Only $100,000 Starting Bid!! 

Need Financing for this home??  Please contact Tony Wilson for financing information (540-748-1359)

ATTN REALTORS:  If you are a Realtor representing a buyer, please click here and complete the broker participation form.  In order to be compensated, broker forms must be completed and submitted no later than 5 pm on 1/26/17, and all terms adhered to.

  •   Friday, January 27, 2017 @ 2:00pm

 See more at Nicholls Auction.com or contact Tony Wilson for details 540-748-1359