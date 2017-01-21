To Settle the Estate of Gail G. Auer: Nicholls Auction Marketing Group has been contracted by the executors to market and sell this lovely farmette at public auction. This peaceful property, only 2 miles from Rt. 29 and 16 miles from Charlottesville, is ideal for animal enthusiasts and hobby farmers!! Take advantage of this wonderful opportunity and Bid Your Price!!

4 BR/3.5 BA (3 full & 2 half bathrooms) 2,600 +/- sf home on 5.9 +/- acres

Eat-in kitchen (all appliances convey); dining room; family room w/fireplace; living room w/fireplace; partially finished walk-out basement w/utility room (washer/dryer convey)

Attached 480 +/- sf garage

Wrap around front porch w/composite decking

Drilled well & conventional septic system; dual zone heat pump–central AC

30′ x 40′ barn w/electricity & water (separate meter); (2) 10′ x 14′ storage buildings/work shops (one has power & AC)

Approx. 2.5 acres fenced w/automatic watering system

This home is in need of a little TLC and updating, but is filled with potential for enthusiasts of all kinds. Conveniently located only 2 miles from Rt. 29, 8 miles from Madison, and 16 miles from Charlottesville, VA!!

Tax Map: 62-5A; DB: 190/378; Zoned: A; Home built in 1985 and is vinyl sided w/brick foundation

Only $100,000 Starting Bid!!

Need Financing for this home?? Please contact Tony Wilson for financing information (540-748-1359)

ATTN REALTORS: If you are a Realtor representing a buyer, please click here and complete the broker participation form. In order to be compensated, broker forms must be completed and submitted no later than 5 pm on 1/26/17, and all terms adhered to.

See more at Nicholls Auction.com or contact Tony Wilson for details 540-748-1359

