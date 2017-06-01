Celebrate their 4 year anniversary with Animal Awareness and Assistance, a local nonprofit, with FREE food, games, and more!

A great event for all ages!

Located at Whispering Hills Farm, 2915 Patriot Lane, Fredericksburg, VA 22408

Time 1:00 to 4:00 pm.

Check out the Facebook page or website (www.AnimalAA.com) for more information about the special guests, pony rides, games, free food, and more. Best of all, come visit our “mascot” Magic and his friends! Bring your camera to take pictures of your child riding a pony or posing with our mascot, Magic.

Anniversary gifts of the following are greatly appreciated:

-dog, cat, or horse food

-flea/tick preventative

-fly spray and/or masks

-monetary donations

Each donation item will get you a ticket for the raffle prizes!

Learn new things from our special guests! Relax and have fun! See website for more details.,

