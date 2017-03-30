Attention Animal Lovers!!! The sellers are relocating and have contracted Nicholls Auction Marketing Group to market and sell this great move-in ready property at public auction. Bring your horses and other 4 legged friends and purchase this lovely home by bidding your price!!

Move-in ready recently renovated 3 BR/3 BA home w/3 stall barn, outbuildings & fencing on 40 acres–Only $200,000 Starting Bid!!

Recently renovated 3 BR/3 BA 2,580 +/- sf. brick home w/basement on 40.8 +/- acres

Custom kitchen w/granite countertops and custom cabinets; dining room; living room; entertainment room; laundry room finished walk-out basement w/full bath and kitchenette (2,146 +- sf.)

Complete 1st floor and basement renovation in 2011 (down to the studs) and additions added

Hardwood floors throughout on main floor; extra wide doorways & hallways

Tank less hot water heater; security system; whole house generator

Duel fuel (gas/heat pump) 2 zone central heat; chimney flue downstairs for wood stove

Detached garage and work shop; patio

Well & conventional septic (pumped July 2016–posted under “Documents” tab); current termite inspection (March 2017–posted under “Documents” tab)

Horse barns w/paddocks off 3 stalls–separate well & electric meter at barn w/generator transfer switch

Pasture run-in shed

Large barn for equipment and animal shelter w/large paddock

3 livestock waterers

Three-sided lawn and garden shed

Fenced dog yard, including kennels w/roof

Heavy 12-gauge “no-climb” pasture fencing

Tax Map: 23-13L; Zoned: Agriculture

Although not required, if you have been working with a Realtor, please have them click here and complete their broker participation form. In order for the Realtor to be compensated, broker forms must be completed and submitted no later than 5 pm on 5/16/17, and all terms adhered to.

Property Tours: Wednesday, April 5th, 5-6pm; Saturday, April 22, 1-2pm; Wednesday, May 3, 5-6pm; Sunday, May 7, 1-2pm; Sunday, May 14, 1-2pm. Please contact Sid Smyth for more information (434-955-0708).

