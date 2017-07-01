We are excited to announce that as of July, 2017 Horse Talk will be completely digital! In this new age of digital media, we plan to continue to keep Virginia’s horse lovers in touch with all the news and events. Our focus will stay the same – Virginia horses!

Please check our website often for new calendar of events, news, features, and horse health articles.

If you or someone you know is interested in contributing to our website, please feel free to contact Lois by phone or email. If you have a suggestion for a feature story, let us know too. Our goal is to continue to be Virginia’s number one source for equestrians!

