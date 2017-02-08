The 2017 Mid-Atlantic Nutrition Conference, the region’s premier animal nutrition conference, will be held April 5-6, 2017 at the Hunt Valley Wyndam Grand in Hunt Valley, MD. Two days of expert speakers have been lined up with the Equine Session held on the second day featuring morning seminars devoted to the aged horse, allergies, and how to boost the equine immune system. The afternoon will be devoted to the equine gut microbiome and related supplements.

Veterinarians, students, horse trainers, horse breeders, and horse owners should not miss this opportunity to learn about exciting new discoveries related to their equine health and nutrition. All attendees will receive lunch and the opportunity to ask questions of all of the experts. Pre-registrations are encouraged and can be done online at: https://ansc.umd.edu/extension/mid-atlantic-nutrition-conference/registration-information.

2017 Mid-Atlantic Nutrition Conference – Equine Session Schedule

Thursday, April 6, 2017

8:00am – Physiology of Aging in Horses – Dr. Karyn Malinowski, Rutgers University

8:50am – Feeding Management of the Endocrine Challenged Horse, Dr. Lisa Tadros, Michigan State University

10:20am – Exploring Seasonal Allergies in Horses, Dr. Katherine Williamson, Purina Animal Nutrition

11:10am – Can Nutrition Be Used to Boost the Immune System? Dr. Lori Warren, University of Florida

1:30pm – Gut Microbiome Overview, Dr. Amy Biddle, University of Delaware

Sorting Out Common Ingredients In Equine Supplements, Dr. Melyni Worth, Foxden Equine

2:20pm – Probiotics and Prebiotics in Horse Feed: What’s the Difference? Dr. Marty Adams, Southern States

Panel Discussion: Digestive Feed Supplements and the Gut Microbiome

The conference is hosted by the Maryland Feed Industry Council, University of Maryland, Pennsylvania State University, University of Delaware, Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University, Rutgers University, American Feed Industry Association, and the United States Department of Agriculture.

For more information on the entire conference, please visit our website at https://ansc.umd.edu/extension/mid-atlantic-nutrition-conference.

For information on sponsoring this event, please contact Jennifer Reynolds at 301-405-1547.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

More

Tumblr

Pinterest



LinkedIn

Google



