According to the VA Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, on Aug. 11, a horse exhibiting neurologic signs was transported to the Marion duPont Scott Equine Medical Center in Leesburg from Culpeper. The horse was immediately isolated from the hospital population and has not come into contact with any other patients.

On Aug. 12, the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services’ (VDACS) Animal Health Lab in Warrenton confirmed a diagnosis of Equine Herpesvirus-1 (EHV-1). The horse remains isolated while undergoing supportive care.

On Aug. 14, a second horse from the same farm developed a fever and neurologic symptoms and was euthanized. VDACS’ Animal Health Lab confirmed a diagnosis of Equine Herpesvirus-1 (EHV-1). The farm is under quarantine.

The Marion duPont Scott Equine Medical Center employed strict biosecurity measures and disinfection upon arrival and will continue to do so during the entirety of the horse’s hospitalization. The Marion duPont Scott Equine Medical Center is operating normally.

For more information on EHV-1, see http://www.vdacs.virginia.gov/animals-equine-herpes-virus.shtml or contact VDACS’ Office of Veterinary Services at 804.786.2483.

